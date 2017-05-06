Coroner: Upstate man killed after motorist runs red light in Seneca

According to the Oconee County Coroner's Office, an Upstate man is dead following a collision on Tuesday.

Coroner Karl Addis said 63-year-old Randy Holliday of Liberty was pronounced dead Saturday morning from the injuries he sustained in a collision on May 2 in downtown Seneca.

Holliday was injured after another motorist failed to yield to a red light and the motorcycle Holliday was operating collided with the other vehicle, per the coroner's report. The manner of death was classified as an accident,

Coroner Addis said Holliday was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital at 4 a.m. Saturday from a head injury. No autopsy will be performed.

