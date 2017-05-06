South Carolina to get 1st marker recalling KKK terror

YORK, S.C. (AP) - The first historical marker in South Carolina to mention the Ku Klux Klan is being unveiled at a York County church.

The plaque at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church will discuss how the KKK terrorized Elias Hill and more than 150 other freed slaves during Reconstruction. There were beatings and lynchings.

The marker says Ellis and the others eventually left the area for Africa.

County historian Michael Scoggins told The Herald of Rock Hill (http://bit.ly/2qDJ7Rb ) that it is the only official historical marker in South Carolina to reference the Klan and how it terrorized blacks. He says it is important that markers tell the whole story.

The marker's unveiling at Sunday morning's service is part of Allison Creek Presbyterian Church's "Let the Land Say ... Amen" events celebrating Hill's life.

