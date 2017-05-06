Police: Investigators searching for Greenville teen who removed ankle monitor

Greenville Police say they are searching for an Upstate man who is wanted for removing his ankle monitor.

Police say Keva D Jones, 19 of Crosby Circle in Greenville, has an active warrant for failure to comply for removing his ankle monitor.

Jones was initially required to wear the ankle monitor for trafficking cocaine, second offense, police say.

Police say Jones is known to run when he is confronted by police.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the police department at 864-271-5333.

More news: Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.