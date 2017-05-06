Sunshine returns Sunday into next week

Improving weather begins Sunday and warmer air returns next week!

Scattered showers and an embedded storm will remain possible through 9 PM, tapering thereafter. Overnight, a fair sky returns but expect lows in the upper 30s (mountains) to middle 40s (Upstate).

Sunday will feature vastly improving weather – a sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next week brings warmer air as 80 degree temperatures return by Tuesday. Expect some clouds here and there, but rain looks to stay out of the forecast through Friday.

In the mountains, a few afternoon showers will be possible in an unsettled northwest flow beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

To close out the work week, a more organized system will move through…bringing a good chance of showers and storms Friday and Friday night.

