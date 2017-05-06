Police seek burglary suspects that targeted Greenville shoe stor - FOX Carolina 21

Police seek burglary suspects that targeted Greenville shoe store multiple times

Suspects in robbery at GB Shoe store on South Pleasantburg Drive. (FOX Carolina/5/6/17) Suspects in robbery at GB Shoe store on South Pleasantburg Drive. (FOX Carolina/5/6/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police need your help to identify suspects in some recent burglary and attempted burglary incidents in Greenville.

According to police, the suspects targeted the GB Shoes store location at 1290 South Pleasantburg Drive on three occasions. They said the suspects gained entry to the building by shattering a glass window near the front door.

Several items of clothing were stolen during the burglaries, the most recent incident taking place in the early morning hours of May 5. Police said all of the incident occurred between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

