Group plants garden for Easley nursing home

Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >
Deputies said an arrest has been made in connection with a death investigation launched after a person was found shot to death in a Greenville County roadway on Friday.More >
The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >
Troopers said one person was killed in a Spartanburg County crash Friday night.More >
The Mauldin Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Friday morning road rage incident.More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
Greenville Police say they are searching for an Upstate man who is wanted for removing his ankle monitor.More >
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >
2017 Duck Derby held at Reedy River. (5/6/17)More >
The Travelers Rest Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Trailblazer Park.More >
The TD Market in Greenville is back for the summer, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.More >
The Upstate community joined together in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.More >
Greer Family Fest. (5/5/17)More >
Sheriff Don Reynolds says 1 person was shot at the Yanfeng plant in Fountain Inn. (FOX Carolina/ May 5, 2017)More >
Crews were working to clear roads and cut fallen trees and limbs along Old Mill Road in Mauldin after strong storms early Friday morning.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
The Anderson County Fair runs from May 4-14 at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, 3027 MLK Jr. Blvd.More >
