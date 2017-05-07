Upstate dance teacher 'Miss Marion' passes away at 91

The Upstate is saying goodbye to Spartanburg dance teacher Marion Finke Feinstein, known by thousands of her students as "Miss Marion".

Feinstein passed away on Friday at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was 91 years old.

Miss Marion's School of Dance recently celebrated a huge milestone with its 70th year anniversary in Spartanburg. Feinstein first opened the school in September 1946 as the director of the program.

Miss Marion's School of Dance celebrates 70 years

"Miss Marion has been named to Who's Who in American Entertainment and Who's Who in American Education," according to her obituary from Legacy.com. "She has received a resolution Award from Spartanburg County Council and The South Carolina State Legislators for her immeasurable Contribution through the art of Dance."

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Temple B'Nai Israel in Spartanburg.

