Clemson PD seek help locating suspect connected to hit and run involving 3 pedestrians

The Clemson Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit and run Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run that occurred on College Avenue between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue. Officer say three victims were struck be a late model black or gray Ford F150.

The person of interest in the vehicle then fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle is a 4 door style and will be missing a passenger side mirror and radio antenna.

They say the car was driven by a male and it was last seen turning off of College Avenue onto Highway 123/76 toward Seneca.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Clemson Police Department at 864-624-2000.

