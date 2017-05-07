Clemson PD seek help locating suspect connected to hit and run i - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson PD seek help locating suspect connected to hit and run involving 3 pedestrians

Posted: Updated:
Suspect vehicle. (Source: Clemson PD) Suspect vehicle. (Source: Clemson PD)
Surveillance photo from crime. (Source: Clemson PD) Surveillance photo from crime. (Source: Clemson PD)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Clemson Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit and run Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run that occurred on College Avenue between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue. Officer say three victims were struck be a late model black or gray Ford F150.

The person of interest in the vehicle then fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle is a 4 door style and will be missing a passenger side mirror and radio antenna.

They say the car was driven by a male and it was last seen turning off of College Avenue onto Highway 123/76 toward Seneca.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Clemson Police Department at 864-624-2000.

More news: Deputies seek man who witnessed fatal shooting of Byrnes High senior

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.