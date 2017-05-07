Police: Suspect sought in Easley shooting, 1 victim hospitalized

Easley Police say they are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting late Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a reported fight in progress on Davis Street at approximately 11:37 p.m., and when they arrived they located one person laying in the street.

Investigators were able to determine that two people had been fighting in the roadway when police say one of the parties pulled out a handgun and fired toward the other person.

The shooting victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with what is believed to be, at this time, non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect fled the scene, but officers were able to identify him as 33-year-old Peter Jamel Stokes from Davis Street.

Police are working to locate him. The ongoing investigation will be handled by the Easley Police Department.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the police department at 864-859-4025.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on the investigation.

More news: Arrest made in murder of Bennettsville woman; authorities still searching for 8-year-old daughter

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.