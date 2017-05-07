Netflix renews '13 Reasons Why' for second season - FOX Carolina 21

Netflix renews '13 Reasons Why' for second season

Posted: Updated:
"13 Reasons Why" cast. (Source: AP Images) "13 Reasons Why" cast. (Source: AP Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

While Netflix doesn't release ratings information, "13 Reasons Why" has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.