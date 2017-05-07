Upstate retired army veteran granted Purple Heart Medal

A retired army veteran from Clemson, South Carolina was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

Retired Major George Mitchell, 93, was granted the Purple Heart Medal on Sunday.

Former Tennessee Governor Don Sunquist and retired Lt. General Robert Tiebout presented the medal to Major Mitchell during a ceremony at the Clemson Downs Retirement Community.

Nathan Weinbaum, the Veterans Service Officer, shared the following about Major Mitchell’s service:

“George (age 93) served with H Company, 309th Infantry Regiment, 78th Infantry Division and was wounded in action in the Battle of Kesternich by a German Mortar blast that exploded directly over the foxhole that he was in on December 14, 1944. The mortar blast caused a concussion, cuts and abrasions. He was treated for his wounds at an aid station and returned back to battle. George refused to complete paperwork for the Purple Heart in 1944 as his mother back home had a serious heart condition. The Battle of Kesternich took place from December 13-16, 1944 and at least 1,500 American soldiers were killed, wounded, or missing from the battle. PFC Mitchell was a Heavy Mortar Crewman (enlisted soldier) during the Battle of Kesternich. During WWII, George participated in the campaigns of Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes. He is a recipient of the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Bronze Star Medal.”

Weinbaum said Major Mitchell’s application for the Purple Heart was submitted by the Blount County Veterans Affairs office in 2015 and the Department of the Army recently made the decision to grant him that medal.

