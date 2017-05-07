Upstate group packs over 200 boxes with Girl Scout cookies to ship to military overseas

A group of Upstate volunteers packed hundreds of Girl Scout cookies over the weekend to be shipped to men and women serving in the military.

The Greenville Upstate Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America along with a local Girl Scout troop and employees at GHS took time out on Sunday to pack over 200 boxes with Girl Scout cookies. The boxes will then be sent to to active duty members overseas. All this, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 14.

Packing took pace at St. John United Methodist Church in Greenville on Sunday.

Each Christmas the Blue Star Mothers send at least 150 large boxes of donated food and toiletry items overseas, and each spring they send the troops cases of Girl Scout cookies.

“The Blue Star Mothers was founded in 1942 and is chartered by Congress,” said the organization’s president. “[The group’s] mission is to support patriotism, support our veterans, support our active duty members, and support each other as mothers of service members.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause or get involved can visit the Blue Star Mothers website.

Each box of Girl Scout cookies cost between $25 to $30 to ship, and the group has currently been using money from sponsors to pay for that.

Shipping will take place on Wednesday.

More news: Police: Upstate man charged after striking 3 pedestrians, 1 victim in critical condition

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.