Upstate group shipping hundreds of Girl Scout cookies to troops overseas

A group of Upstate volunteers plan to ship hundreds of Girl Scout cookies this week to men and women serving in the military.

The Greenville Upstate Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America along with a local Girl Scout troop and employees at GHS took time out on Sunday to pack over 200 boxes with Girl Scout cookies. The boxes will be sent to to active duty members overseas. All this, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 14.

Packing took place at St. John United Methodist Church in Greenville on Sunday.

Volunteers will meet at the Post Office on Orchard Drive for shipping on Wednesday between 9a.m. and 9:15a.m.

Each box of Girl Scout cookies cost between $25 to $30 to ship, and the group has currently been using money from sponsors to pay for that.

The Blue Star Mothers sends at least 150 large boxes of donated food and toiletry items overseas each Christmas, and each spring they send the troops cases of Girl Scout cookies.

“The Blue Star Mothers was founded in 1942 and is chartered by Congress,” said the organization’s president. “[The group’s] mission is to support patriotism, support our veterans, support our active duty members, and support each other as mothers of service members.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause or get involved can visit the Blue Star Mothers website.

