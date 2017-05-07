Warmer week ahead

Get ready for another sun-filled day today with chilly early morning temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees with afternoon highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to middle 70s in the Upstate.

The mountains, like yesterday, will still be on the breezy side with northwest winds at 15-25 miles per hour with only 5-15 mile per hour ones in the Upstate.

A few showers will move through the mountains late tonight and early tomorrow morning that could even sneak in to the Upstate, but those won’t cause any major headaches.

The rest of Tuesday will be warmer than today with lower 80 degree highs in the Upstate and middle 70s in the mountains with settling wind.

Wednesday & Thursday will present similar warmth and a couple of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms before our next system arrives on Friday providing us with our next decent chance at organized rain. It should move out in time for Mother’s Day weekend leaving us mostly dry.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.