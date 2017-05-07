Warming up into next week

The weather warms up into the coming week, but some rain and storms will arrive by Friday.
Tonight, a fair sky and a calm wind will lead to chilly conditions area-wide with lows in the 40s. Some upper elevations in the mountains could see 30s.
Monday will begin a warming trend, and under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to middle 70s. The wind will be gusty at times as well.
Even warmer air is expected by mid-week with 70s to near 80 degrees in the mountains and mid 80s in the Upstate. A few afternoon showers are possible in the mountains through the week, but most of the Upstate should remain dry.
The next major weather-maker will arrive on Friday, and this will bring a good chance of rain and storms to the entire region. At this time, a few locally strong storms will be possible…so stay tuned.
For now, the next weekend looks to feature a gradually clearing sky on Saturday with a few early morning showers possible.
