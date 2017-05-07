Greenville Police seek help locating stolen Olympic bikes valued at $32K

Greenville Police are looking for two stolen Olympic bicycles valued at $32,000 total.

Police say between Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and Friday at 8 a.m., the bicycles were stolen from the garage of a residence on North Main Street.

The stolen bikes were utilized in the Olympics as well as the Tour De France, officers say.

One of the bikes, a men's Felt bicycle, is valued at $20,000. It has no foot petals and a broken rear wheel. The other bike, a Men's S-Works bicycle, is valued at $12,000.

Anyone who has seen the bicycles or has any knowledge of the theft is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crimestoppers at 23-Crime.

More news: Upstate retired army veteran granted Purple Heart Medal

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.