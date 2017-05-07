Police: Spartanburg officer arrested on DUI charges

A Spartanburg police officer was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center website.

The site says 46-year-old Officer Juan Brewton was arrested around 2:52 a.m. Sunday and released at 9:38 a.m.

He was charged with DUI first offense.

We reached out to Spartanburg Police Department, but they could not yet share details on any possible disciplinary action to follow in response to this incident.

The did confirm, however, that Brewton was employed with the Spartanburg Police Department.

