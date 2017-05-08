New exit ramp opens on I-385 N to Woodruff Rd. - FOX Carolina 21

New exit ramp opens on I-385 N to Woodruff Rd.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A new exit ramp from I-385 North to Woodruff Road is open as 85-385 Gateway Project road construction continues.

The new exit ramp opened on Sunday.

According to 85-385 Gateway officials, the new exit sits .6 miles south of the old exit ramp.

The northbound side of the interstate is now reduced to two lanes at the new exit ramp.

