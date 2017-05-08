Man charged with murder in 2016 death of missing Spartanburg woman to begin trial

A man who investigators said confessed to killing a Spartanburg County teen after he was arrested in an unrelated armed robbery is scheduled to begin trial on the week of May 8, according to court rosters.

Akello Jeter was arrested following a February 2016 armed robbery. Investigators said Jeter and another man, Alfred Caldwell, robbed two teens at gunpoint at a convenience store.

Jeter was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Investigators said a search of a home on North Hampton Street yielded a gun that matched the description of the one described by the robbery victims, ammunition, three cell phones, marijuana, and cash.

Deputies later learned that a spent .40 caliber shell casing located in a field where a 19-year-old was found dead matched the Glock used in the armed robbery.

Investigators said Jeter later confessed that he killed Autumn Hunt and acted alone.

Hunt went missing on Feb. 3, 2016.

The Spartanburg County coroner said Hunt’s body was found two days later in a wooded area off Sims Chapel Road. She died from a gunshot to the head.

Jeter was charged with murder in Hunt’s death.

