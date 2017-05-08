Some parking space closed, being converted to monthly spaces starting Monday in downtown Greenville

The fire broke out in a field of used tires on Augusta Road in the Piedmont area on May 8, 2017.More >
Students at Rudolph Gordon Elementary gathered in the cafeteria to honor Deputy Terrell Davis, who controls traffic at the schools in the mornings.More >
Upstate ice cream raises funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion. (5/7/17)More >
A group of Upstate volunteers packed hundreds of Girl Scout cookies over the weekend to be shipped to men and women serving in the military.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in May 2017.More >
A retired army veteran from Clemson, South Carolina was awarded the Purple Heart Medal on Sunday for his heroism in the army.More >
2017 Duck Derby held at Reedy River. (5/6/17)More >
The Travelers Rest Farmers Market takes place each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Trailblazer Park.More >
The TD Market in Greenville is back for the summer, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.More >
The Upstate community joined together in the 23rd annual United Way Hands on Greenville Day on Saturday.More >
