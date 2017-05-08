Some parking space closed, being converted to monthly spaces sta - FOX Carolina 21

Some parking space closed, being converted to monthly spaces starting Monday in downtown Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: City of Greenville Courtesy: City of Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The city of Greenville said parking spaces 36-59 at the West Washington Street Parking Deck will be closed off as crews begin converting the spaces from daily parking to monthly parking spaces.

The parking spaces will be resurfaced and should reopen on Friday.

The rest of the parking deck will remain open and no other spaces will be affected.

City officials said free parking is available at the West Washington Street Deck from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, and all day on weekends.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Online Public File

