Fire department: Tire fire creating thick black smoke in southern Greenville Co.

The South Greenville Fire District said firefighters were called to battle a tire fire on Augusta Road Monday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said tires were burning and causing a cloud of black smoke to billow over the area.

The fire was burning in a field of used tires on the Leisure Homes property along the 8100 block of Augusta Road.

Southbound lanes were blocked as firefighters battled the blaze.

There was no word of injuries.

