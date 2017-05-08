Comedian Trevor Noah to perform at the Peace Center - FOX Carolina 21

Comedian Trevor Noah to perform at the Peace Center

Trevor Noah (Courtesy: Peace Center) Trevor Noah (Courtesy: Peace Center)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Comedian Trevor Noah will perform in Greenville later this year.

The Peace Center announced Monday that the comic and host of “The Daily Show” will perform at the downtown concert venue on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

Noah hails from South Africa. He has nine comedy specials under his belt, and had his own late night talk show in South Africa before taking over the reigns of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

Tickets range from $55-$85 and go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 864-467-3000, at the Peace Center Box Office, or online at www.peacecenter.org.

