Deputies: Unknown suspect shot man four times at Newberry Co. cookout

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect gunman after a cookout on Saturday turned violent.

Deputies said people were gathered at a home on Adelaide Street, where several men were outside grilling. Two of the men reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation, which deputies said escalated when the suspect pushed the victim and then shot him four times.

The victim was transported to Newberry County memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the Columbia area. Deputies said he is in stable condition.

Deputies said they believe witnesses know who the suspect is, but haven't identified him. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting incident is asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at 803-321-2222.

MORE NEWS: Police: Upstate man charged after striking 3 pedestrians, 1 victim in critical condition

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.