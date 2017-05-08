Sheriff: 27 suspected dealers charged in Cherokee Co. drug operation

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said arrest warrants were signed for 27 suspected drug dealers as part of Operation Spring Cleaning.

Mueller said in a news release on Monday that a total of 44 warrants were signed.

Narcotics officers rounded up 19 of the suspects. One is currently locked up in prison, and Mueller said the remaining seven are being actively sought by deputies.

Mueller said deputies and SLED agents spent 120 days conducting undercover video buys to gather evidence. Mueller said he’s hopeful that video evidence will allow prosecutors to secure strong convictions and lengthy prison sentences for the offenders.

“A third of the suspects are repeat offenders who continue to disrespect the judicial system and continue to peddle poison in our community,” Mueller stated. “…They beg for second chances in the courtroom just to return to the streets and continue to sell drugs in our community.”

Mueller said drug sales also fuels other crime, as addicts will often commit crimes such as larcenies and burglaries to get the cash needed to get a fix.

The arrested suspects are as follows:

Kelon McGill, Jr.

Joseph Smith

Linda Hamilton

Kenneth Gordon Jr.

Anthony Gaffney

Charles Reynolds III

Crystal Allen

Joshua Cobb

William Camp

Antonio Newman

Marquis Hollis

Elizabeth Dover

Amanda Lee

Shannon Butler

Donathan Studyvance

Larry Henderson

Danielle Smiley

Winfred Elliot Jr.

Wanted suspects are as follows:

Justin Blaton

Aroan Covington

Jennifer Gregory

Kevin Davis

Joseph Thomas

Ricky Littlejohn

Anthony Armstrong

Shawmund Wray

Mueller said Chad Mathis is also wanted but is in custody of the SC Department of Corrections.

