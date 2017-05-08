Two more Upstate Walmarts add free online grocery pickup

Walmart announced on Monday that two stores in Spartanburg are adding online grocery pickup as an option for shoppers.

The service was first launched in the Upstate in August 2016 at select Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in Greenville, Anderson, Simpsonville and Travelers Rest.

Now, shoppers at the Spartanburg Walmart stores on East Main Street and Cedar Springs Road will also be able to shop online and set a time to pick up their grocery order. Walmart said high-trained person shoppers prepare the requests and will help bring the order out and load it into the customer's vehicle.

The service is expected to launch at the newly-featured Spartanburg locations this week.

