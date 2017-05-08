Deputies: Registered sex offender took upskirt photo of woman in Upstate dollar store

Deputies said a registered sex offender was arrested on May 3 after an investigation into upskirt photos taken at a Spartanburg County store.

On Apr. 14, deputies with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to a Dollar General store in regards to a sex offense. A victim reportedly told deputies she was looking for a birthday card when she felt something touch the inside of her thigh near the bottom of her dress.

The victim reportedly turned around and saw a man who had a cellphone is his hand with the camera turned on. After the incident, deputies said the suspect put the phone in his pocket and walked out of the store without buying anything.

The suspect reportedly left in a white Cadillac.

After an investigation and reviewing surveillance video, deputies identified the suspect as 40-year-old Tiaajan Jamal Gillespie.

A warrant was signed on May 3 charged Gillespie with peeping Tom.

According to deputies, Gillespie is a registered sex offender. SLED records indicate Gillespie was convicted in 2014 of peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism. He was also convicted in 2016 of failure to register.

