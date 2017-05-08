Report: Deputies suspect cow vandalized Spartanburg Co. man's tr - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Deputies suspect cow vandalized Spartanburg Co. man's truck

Angus cow like the one described by deputies (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Angus cow like the one described by deputies (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office made a surprising discovery while investigating a case of vandalism on Sunday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a home on Hillbrook Circle after a man found his truck damaged in his driveway. The victim's Chevrolet S-10 reportedly had a dent in the passenger door and a window had been smashed.

According to the incident report, while deputies were speaking with the victim, his neighbors said they had been notified earlier of a cow on the loose. The victim reported hearing mooing around 5 a.m., but he didn't think anything of it.

While inspecting the truck, deputies said they found hoof prints in the driveway and black hairs which appeared to be from an Angus cow.

Deputies suspect the animal, while on the loose, collided with the truck.

