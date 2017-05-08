Deputies: Child covered in head lice found in car with passed out drunk woman

An investigation is underway after Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was found passed out in the front seat of a car with a small child in the back seat.

On May 5, deputies said they were dispatched to Spartanburg Regional Hospital after a woman was found passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

According to the incident report, a paramedic found the woman on Blackstock Road and had to beat on the car window multiple times to wake her up. The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Lori Lawson, reportedly had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol.

In the backseat of the car, deputies said the paramedic found a small child covered in head lice.

The pair were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies said after evaluation, it was determined Lawson was "grossly intoxicated under the influence of alcohol." She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

The child was placed in emergency protective custody.

