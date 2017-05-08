Coroner: Prison chaplain dies after airlifted from Laurens Co. crash

The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died after being airlifted from a collision on Monday.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said 56-year-old Stuart Allen Edmisten was flown via helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died due to blunt force trauma to the chest.

Cheek said the collision occurred on Highway 76 near Barnes Road, approximately half a mile from the victim's house.

According to troopers, Edmisten was driving a 1999 Mazada when his vehicle collided with a Nissan van in the middle of an intersection. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The coroner said Edmisten was a chaplain at Tyger River Correction Institution.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect in Fountain Inn plant shooting turns self in

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?