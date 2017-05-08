Sheriff: SLED investigating practices at Anderson Co. jail - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: SLED investigating practices at Anderson Co. jail

The Anderson County sheriff said the State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate practices at the county jail.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, SLED is investigating inmate accountability and some practices and procedures related to the inmates.

McBride said SLED is focusing on the state inmate program.

The sheriff reportedly launched an internal affairs investigation several weeks prior which returned findings McBride said made him uncomfortable. He said "90 percent" of the jail's operations are being run correctly.

McBride said he is committed to making sure the jail is run ethically.

The sheriff also confirmed the jail's director was let go on Friday. Interim director Arlette Jones will run the jail until a new director is appointed.

