Greenville police: Man robbed after meet-up to sell iPhone

The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a strong arm robbery on Sunday.

Officers said a victim met with suspects on Ridge Road to sell an iPhone. During the transaction, police said the suspects took the phone and fled without paying for it.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a green Cadillac SUV, which was later spotted on Mauldin Road.

When officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, they said they found the victim's phone, another phone registered stolen out of Mobile, Alabama, and a loaded firearm.

Police said charges were filed for petit larceny, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of stolen goods and false name to police.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

