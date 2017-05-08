Police: No suspicious package found in Asheville after reports

The Asheville Police Department said an investigation was conducted after a suspicious package was reported on Monday.

As a precaution, police said Sweeten Creek Road was closed from Rock Hill to the Asheville Event Center.

Officers received reports of a possible explosive device in a car, but said their investigation turned up no such device.

The roadway was reopened shortly thereafter.

