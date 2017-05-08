Deputies: Wanted man arrested after shooting woman at NC campground

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man with outstanding warrants is in custody after a shooting.

Deputies said they were dispatched to Fort Wilderness Campground on May 2 in regards to a woman who had been shot. When investigators arrived on scene, they said they found the female victim with a bullet wound in her harm.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter was identified as Donovan Coleman, who reportedly had several outstanding warrants.

Deputies said Coleman was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for trafficking drugs and drug violations.

