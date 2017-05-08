Chance for showers early Tuesday, mainly for mountains

A warm-up is in store through the rest of the week, along with a few chances for rain. The best shot at soaking rain and t-storms will come by Friday.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies in the Upstate, with clouds building in the mountains. Tuesday morning will bring a few showers to western North Carolina, with areas outside the mountains should stay dry and partly cloudy. Monday afternoon will bring sunshine area-wide with highs back to 78 for the mountains and 83 in the Upstate.

Wednesday is looking sunny and WARM as highs creep up to 85 in the Upstate and 82 in the mountains. We could see an isolated showers on Thursday, but Friday will bring the best chance for widespread rain.

A system moves in toward midday Friday, and that will mean a good chance for showers and t-storms by Friday afternoon and evening. Skies should clear in time for the weekend.

