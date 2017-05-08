Early mountain showers give way to sun & warmth

Our warming trend continues today, but it will be briefly interrupted by just a few showers that will only affect areas east of I-26 mostly in the mountains very early this morning.

As the clouds from these move out, temperatures will respond quickly by warming into the middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains with steady west winds.

Skies will remain clear over the next couple days which will allow more warming to occur with highs reaching the lower to upper 80s area-wide with just a slight chance of a brief shower in the mountains on Thursday.

Our next system still looks like it’ll arrive on Friday, but during the 2nd half of the day, which will bring rain and a few thunderstorms that will continue into Friday night and perhaps Saturday morning.

The rest of Mother’s Day Weekend looks dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s to near 80 with returning sunshine.

