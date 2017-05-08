Asheville police investigating shooting after 2 injured - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police investigating shooting after 2 injured

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday.

Officers said they received reports of a gun discharge at Livingston Apartments on Livingston Street.

According to police, one victim was transported to the hospital and a second victim was a walk-in at a hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown.

Investigators remain on scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

