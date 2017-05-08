Firefighters rescue men from French Broad River after canoe caps - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters rescue men from French Broad River after canoe capsizes

Posted: Updated:
French Broad River (Source: Wikimedia) French Broad River (Source: Wikimedia)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Fire Department said multiple men are safe after a water rescue on Monday.

Just after 3:45 p.m., firefighters said they were on scene at the French Broad River near River Street. According to public information officer Kelley Klope, two older men were canoeing in the river when their boat capsized.

Klope said the pair became caught on a tree hanging over the river and attempted to hold on to the limb but were struggling.

A good Samaritan reportedly saw the men and jumped in to help hold them until firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire department used an inflatable boat to pull all three men from the water and they were evaluated on scene by EMS.

MORE NEWS: Asheville police investigating shooting after 2 injured

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.