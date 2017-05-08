Firefighters rescue men from French Broad River after canoe capsizes

The Asheville Fire Department said multiple men are safe after a water rescue on Monday.

Just after 3:45 p.m., firefighters said they were on scene at the French Broad River near River Street. According to public information officer Kelley Klope, two older men were canoeing in the river when their boat capsized.

Klope said the pair became caught on a tree hanging over the river and attempted to hold on to the limb but were struggling.

A good Samaritan reportedly saw the men and jumped in to help hold them until firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire department used an inflatable boat to pull all three men from the water and they were evaluated on scene by EMS.

AFD companies are conducting a water rescue on Riverside Dr. 2 subjects have been rescued from the French Broad River. #avlnews — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) May 8, 2017

