Sheriff: 2 Upstate women arrested on multiple charges, including 2nd degree burglary

Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputies say two Upstate women were arrested on multiple charges, including second degree burglary on Sunday.

Deputies say 55-year-old Deborah Jane McKinley of Anderson and 44-year-old Crystal Lynn Swaney of Fair Play were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

Per the incident report, while a deputy was on routine patrol, the deputy observed a white car pull to the rear of a building on the property and the driver of the vehicle got out and approached the deputy while another individual left running on foot. The driver, McKinley, stated she was picking up items with a friend, the deputy reports. The person who ran was later identifies as Swaney, deputies say.

The deputy noticed several items stacked at the door of the residence and contacted the owner of the home to see if he knew the individuals. The owner stated he did not know either subject and no one had permission to take any items.

Both women were then placed under arrest and during the process, a pill bottle in McKinley’s purse was noticed which contained a controlled substance that she did not have a prescription for, deputies say.

Per deputies, the vehicle was towed away and both women were charged with second degree burglary and petit larceny. McKinley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. They say.

McKinley received a combined $25,000 surety bond and Swaney received a $23,750 combined surety bond.

