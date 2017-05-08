Boiling Springs BI-LO set to close in June

The regional vice president for BI-LO announced Monday the BI-LO in Boiling Springs will be closing.

The BI-LO located on 3720 Boiling Spring road is scheduled to close in June, said BI-LO West Regional Vice President Fred Shropshier.

Here is the full release from Shropshier on the closing:

"Southeastern Grocers will be closing BI-LO store no. 5113, located at 3720 Boiling Springs Road. This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for the many open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO stores. The closure is scheduled to take place in June. Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect. From time to time, the successful execution of our strategy will require us to make the difficult decision to close underperforming stores. There are approximately 78 associates at this location. We appreciate the many contributions our associates have made, and they were the first to know of this decision and opportunities for all associates are being actively pursued at nearby stores. We welcome our loyal customers to continue shopping our other stores in the greater Spartanburg area."

The exact date of the closing was not announced.

