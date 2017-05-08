Upstate community builds family new home after house destroyed, child taken in fire

After a house fire destroyed an Upstate family’s home and took the life of a child, the community came together to help the family rebuild and heal with the construction of a new home.

Stephen Sampson lost his home and his daughter in a fire in Spartanburg County in late January. The community witnessed the hurt the family experienced after the tragedy and did everything possible to help the family heal.

"I can't imagine a house, I can't imagine the people, everyone that helped me, all these people and I don't even know them. They did all this for me just because I had a tragedy,” said Sampson.

Sampson lost his daughter Abby from the injuries she sustained in the house fire. His wife had also passed away of cancer three years ago.

"I’m happy and I'm sad because I wish my daughter was here with us, but I can't believe how this is turned out my wife and my daughter I'll looking down right now on us."

Carpenters for Christ helped the community build a home suitable for the Sampson family with the donation of land from a neighbor and a used mobile home. The group, based out of Spartanburg, helped remodel and fully furnish the new home, including groceries in the pantry with the help of donations from local businesses and the community.

"I love this project because this family needed help and our community come together to help them,” said Mike Ravan, executive director of Carpenters for Christ.

During the big reveal, the group dedicated the home and gave Sampson the keys to help the family heal and start over, and he was blown away by what he saw.

"Oh it's amazing, it's beautiful,” Sampson said. "I can't say the words. This is so much I'm grateful for, this could change my whole life."

More news: Police: Spartanburg officer arrested on DUI charge on paid leave

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.