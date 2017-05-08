Celebrity chef Paula Dean to sign cookbooks at Jeff Lynch

Paula Dean is coming to Jeff Lynch on Thursday.

The TV cooking show host will visit the appliance store to sign her cookbook titled "Cut the Fat". The book will be available for purchase during that time.

The signing will take place at Jeff Lynch located at 17 Roper Mountain Road in Greenville from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with the celebrity chef as well as enter for a drawing to win a free set of Paula Dean pots and pans.

Dean will also present her new Home and Patio Collection for 2017.

Admission is free.

