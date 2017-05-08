Program works to train civilians on how to handle active shooters

It was quite the scene last week as Laurens County law enforcement responded to an active shooter at the Yanfeng plant. Investigators say David Butler shot at an employee causing two injuries. Butler turned himself in Monday afternoon.

It’s a situation that is becoming far too normal, according to Gregory Tony.

"We're fortunate during that active shooter incident,” said Tony. “We don't see a large volume of causality count because typically we do."

Tony started Blue Spear Solutions. A team of former law enforcement and emergency responders that train civilian employees on how to handle similar situations.

"Everything we want civilians to focus on from the onset of an active shooter incident to the end of an active shooter incident,” explained Tony.

Tony's team incorporates "run, hide, fight," and walks employees through various scenarios. They also provide training and tools law enforcement and military personnel have that many civilian businesses do not carry.

"The goal is stop people from dying from preventable injuries."

Part of the program is a bleeding control kit. Which consists of military grade blood clotting items and a turnakit.

Holly Tony, a nurse and now Blue Spear Instructor says in many cases people can survive a bullet or knife wound if they effectively stop the bleeding.

"When the bleeding has stopped, we know that blood is left in the body,” explained Tony, “The doctors will have a better indicator of what they're dealing with at that time."

Tony says there is no clear cut answer to shooting scenarios. He says people need to assess the situation as quickly as they can before making a drastic decision.

"It depends on how close you are to the threat,” said Tony.

For more information on Blue Spear Solutions, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.