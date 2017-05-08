Deputies: Upstate man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested an Upstate man for engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Deputies say Rodger Clay Jarrell, 72 of Seneca, engaged in sexual battery by forced oral sex and fondling of the genitals of a minor victim who was less than 11 years old.

Per warrants, the acts occurred between February 16, 2015 to February 16, 2016.

Deputies say Jarrell was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, first degree.

