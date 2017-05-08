Asheville Mall undergoing multi-million dollar renovations - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Mall undergoing multi-million dollar renovations

Posted: Updated:
The Barnes and Noble entrance at the Asheville Mall. (April 28, 2014/FOX Carolina) The Barnes and Noble entrance at the Asheville Mall. (April 28, 2014/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Mall is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

The project is expected to be complete in time for holiday shopping in November.

According to the news release, the renovation will include enhancement to the interior and exterior of the mall to give the building a more contemporary feel.

Here is a list of the renovations:

  • new, enhanced entrance doors with new lighting
  • upgraded paving around the mall for a more pedestrian-friendly feel
  • new lighting package utilizing energy efficient LED bulbs that will save 800,000 KWH in the first 12 months
  • new tile and new carpeted soft seating areas
  • new furniture, fixtures, plants and other amenities
  • renovated ramps, stairs and wall tile

A brand new Santa Set will also be presented just in time for the holidays.

“We are thrilled to offer shoppers a newly refreshed look and upgraded amenities that aim to make the shopping experience more enjoyable,” says Jeff Washburn, General Manager. “The community has been incredibly supportive of Asheville Mall and this renovation is another example of our commitment to reinvesting in this community.”

According to the release, the majority of the work will be done at night to allow ease of access to shoppers during the day.

More news: Compromise roads bill heading back to the House after clearing Senate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.