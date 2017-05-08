Asheville Mall undergoing multi-million dollar renovations

The Barnes and Noble entrance at the Asheville Mall. (April 28, 2014/FOX Carolina)

The Asheville Mall is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

The project is expected to be complete in time for holiday shopping in November.

According to the news release, the renovation will include enhancement to the interior and exterior of the mall to give the building a more contemporary feel.

Here is a list of the renovations:

new, enhanced entrance doors with new lighting

upgraded paving around the mall for a more pedestrian-friendly feel

new lighting package utilizing energy efficient LED bulbs that will save 800,000 KWH in the first 12 months

new tile and new carpeted soft seating areas

new furniture, fixtures, plants and other amenities

renovated ramps, stairs and wall tile

A brand new Santa Set will also be presented just in time for the holidays.

“We are thrilled to offer shoppers a newly refreshed look and upgraded amenities that aim to make the shopping experience more enjoyable,” says Jeff Washburn, General Manager. “The community has been incredibly supportive of Asheville Mall and this renovation is another example of our commitment to reinvesting in this community.”

According to the release, the majority of the work will be done at night to allow ease of access to shoppers during the day.

