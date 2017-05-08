Solicitor: Upstate firefighter accused of fondling minor pleads guilty to lesser charges

An Upstate firefighter accused of fondling a minor, pleaded guilty to assault and battery to avoid trial.

Per the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 30-year-old Brandon Christopher Smith’s sentence was suspended to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to assault and battery, second degree.

Smith was accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl under her clothing and attempted to kiss her in July 2014. He said he had been under the influence of alcohol at that time and did not remember the encounter.

Firefighter continued working for 2 years after arrest involving underage girl

Investigators said they did not have sufficient cause to pursue a lewd act on a minor charge.

Smith has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

