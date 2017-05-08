Solicitor: Upstate firefighter accused of fondling minor pleads guilty to lesser charges

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said arrest warrants were signed for 27 suspected drug dealers as part of Operation Spring Cleaning.More >
The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a man has died after being airlifted from a collision on Monday.More >
Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, each faced a felony charge of cruelty to animals after a dog was shot five times in an incident caught on video.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >
A brave 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her leg while she was sitting in shallow lake waters at a Florida park, authorities said.More >
An investigation is underway after Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was found passed out in the front seat of a car with a small child in the back seat.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after an incident at an automobile plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >
Clemson Police say a suspect has been charged for his involvement in a hit and run Sunday morning.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Deputies suspect a cow, while on the loose in a Spartanburg County neighborhood, collided with a man's truck on Sunday.More >
Niche.com released a list of the 2017 top public school districts in the state of South Carolina.More >
Sheriff Steve Mueller said 27 suspects were charged in Operation Spring Cleaning throughout Cherokee County.More >
The fire broke out in a field of used tires on Augusta Road in the Piedmont area on May 8, 2017.More >
Students at Rudolph Gordon Elementary gathered in the cafeteria to honor Deputy Terrell Davis, who controls traffic at the schools in the mornings.More >
Upstate ice cream raises funds for thrift store worker injured in explosion. (5/7/17)More >
