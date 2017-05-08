Businesses offering freebies for National Nurses Week - FOX Carolina 21

Businesses offering freebies for National Nurses Week

Nurse with patient. (Source: AP Images) Nurse with patient. (Source: AP Images)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

National Nurses Week marks a week of freebies and discounts to appreciate nurses for everything they do for the health and wellness of others.

May 6 through 12 is a time to show appreciation to nurses for the long hours and extensive care they put in to caring for patients and their well-being.

The following businesses are showing some love to those in the nursing profession in honor of their service:

  • Cinnabon – Participating Cinnabons are offering  the choice of a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon or a 4-count of the newest treat, the BonBites.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels – Participating Einstein’s are offering a free espresso buzz bagel and shmear on Thursday.
  • PDQ – Participating PDQ’s are offering nurses AND teachers 50 percent off their entire purchase on Tuesday.

To receive the freebies you must present a valid nurse ID.

