Police: 3 injured in reported stabbing at Asheville home

Asheville Police responded to a reported stabbing that injured three people late Monday night, according to Sgt. Chuck Sams.

Police say the stabbing occurred at a home on Davenport Road. The call came in at 10:20 p.m.

Three people, one woman and two men, were injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital,Sgt. Sams said. Two of the victims are residents of the home.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

