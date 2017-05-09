Senate gives veto-proof approval to road-funding bill

Senators have approved a road-funding compromise that would eventually raise the state's gas tax by 12 cents but allow South Carolina drivers to get the money back.

Senators' 32-12 vote late Monday would be enough to override Gov. Henry McMaster's promised veto. The vote came after senators ended another hourslong filibuster by GOP Sen. Tom Davis.

The House will next take up the agreement worked out Friday by a legislative panel.

It would increase the gas tax to 28.75 cents per gallon over six years. Drivers could recoup the extra money paid at the pump through their income tax returns until the phase-in is complete.

The agreement would eventually raise more than $600 million additional annually for roadwork, while its tax cuts would reduce revenue by $105 million annually.

