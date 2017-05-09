Group holds 'die-in' at Graham's office to oppose healthcare bill

A political activist group said its members will hold a “Die-in” demonstration outside U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office in Pendleton, SC.

Indivisible Clemson, which is listed as a “group of concerned citizens from South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District coming together to actively resist the Trump agenda” on the group’s website, is making a stand against the American Healthcare Act, the GOP-authored bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We are appalled that Representative Jeff Duncan voted for the American Healthcare Act, and we want to help Senator Graham to understand how devastating the AHCA could be to the most vulnerable members of our community, if the Senate follows the House's terrible lead and passes a similar piece of legislation,” stated Patrick Warren with Indivisible Clemson in an e-mail. “There are nearly a million people with pre-existing conditions in South Carolina. Under the AHCA, there is a real possibility that any of them could end up being unable to obtain affordable insurance to cover those conditions. Under a waiver, there is no limit on the amount those with pre-existing can be charged, and that can result in a de facto denial of coverage. With no insurance, lifesaving interventions like chemotherapy or organ transplants are prohibitively expensive. People will literally die. We hope to make this clear to Senator Graham…”

The ”Die-in” demonstrations will be held at noon and 4 p.m. outside Graham’s office, located at 124 Exchange Street in Pendleton.

