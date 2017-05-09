NC's 'Land of Oz' theme park to open in June for 'Journey with Dorothy'

A “Wizard of Oz” themed park in the Mountains that gained national attention after it was featured in a photo book of abandoned theme parks will reopen on Fridays in June.

Land of Oz announced on its website that it will open on June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 for "Journey With Dorothy" as part of Beech Mountain’s Annual Family Fun Month celebration.

The website states participants can “get the chance to play one the roles of Dorothy's trusted companions or even a wicked villain that she meets throughout her journey.”

Tickets are sold based on available time slots.

The theme park is modeled after the mythical land featured in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” and features the iconic yellow brick road.

Images of the “Land of Oz” theme park in a state of disrepair received national attention after the photos were featured in the book “Bizarro: The World's Most Hauntingly Abandoned Theme Parks,” which was published in 2015.

According to the Associated Press, the Land of Oz was in full operation between 1970 and 1980.

The theme park continues to open for special events and tours at various times of the year.

